Chris Young Donates $100,000 To Help Those Affected By Hurricane Harvey

Over the weekend, Texas was hit with the worst hurricane since Hurricane Katrina when Hurricane Harvey made landfall and devastated millions of people and countless communities.

Chris Young pledged over the weekend to donate $100,000 to relief efforts for those devastated by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

According to The Tennessean, Young shared his intentions in a video posted on Twitter. “I have friends and family there and I’m fairly positive my house down there may have to be torn down as it was in one of the hardest hit areas by wind and flooding,” says in the clip.

“But that’s the least of my concern. I’m worried about the people there–like I said, my friends, family, neighbors–and I want to help.”

Young also encourages fans to donate via a GoFundMe page that will benefit the Red Cross.