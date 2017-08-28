Chris Young Donates $100,000 To Help Those Affected By Hurricane Harvey

By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Donate, Money, Chris Young, Hurricane Harvey

Over the weekend, Texas was hit with the worst hurricane since Hurricane Katrina when Hurricane Harvey made landfall and devastated millions of people and countless communities.

Chris Young pledged over the weekend to donate $100,000 to relief efforts for those devastated by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

According to The Tennessean, Young shared his intentions in a video posted on Twitter. “I have friends and family there and I’m fairly positive my house down there may have to be torn down as it was in one of the hardest hit areas by wind and flooding,” says in the clip.

“But that’s the least of my concern. I’m worried about the people there–like I said, my friends, family, neighbors–and I want to help.”

Young also encourages fans to donate via a GoFundMe page that will benefit the Red Cross.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live