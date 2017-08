in 1997, Shania Twain had a huge hit with “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” She’s finally spilling it! Her reference to Brad Pitt has to do with a sex tape of Brad Pitt and Gwenyth Paltrow. Her inspiration was seeing Pitt naked in a magazine at the time. I’m guessing Pitt might have liked to keep that little tidbit buried! Read the interview here.