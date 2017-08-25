Zac Brown Band Hit the Stage for ‘Roots’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

The Zac Brown Band take it to the stage for the band’s latest music video, “Roots.”

Related: 5 Best Songs on Zac Brown Band’s ‘Welcome Home’

It’s the opening track from the group’s most recent album, Welcome Home, released earlier this year.

The clip has a sentimental feel, as it opens with Brown dedicated the song to old-school fans. The song’s lyrics are also tinged with nostalgia, reflected with archival images interspersed throughout the clip.

The Zac Brown Band is currently on tour, with upcoming shows at Chicago’s Wrigley Field and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Watch the video for “Roots” below.