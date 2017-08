You know that SHANIA TWAIN is ah-mazing, but if you’re not ready to buy tickets to see her perform at the Tacoma Dome on May 3rd, 2018… you can listen this weekend to NEW COUNTRY @ 94.1 to win FREE tickets to the show!

Listen for the #FreeAt15After keywords, starting Friday at 7:15pm, and text them to us at 54944 to win!

Message and data rates may apply. Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.