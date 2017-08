The Evergreen State Fair in Monroe is ON!

Wear your Seahawks gear and get $2 off admission on Friday 8/25.

Evergreen State Fair Concerts:

Josh Turner performs Tuesday 8/29!

Kenny Loggins Thursday, August 31st.

Trace Adkins Friday, September 1st.

Also this week-

Poverty Bay Booze and Blues Fest in DesMoines on Saturday

Belltown Crush Block Party is Saturday

Duwamish River Festival Saturday

Kirkland Wine Walk is Friday night