Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-August 25th

After shareholders approved its $14 billion buyout of Whole Foods on Wednesday, Amazon announced it’ll slash prices on a variety of items. The price cuts go into effect on Monday, when Whole Foods officially falls under the Amazon banner. Whole Foods will shift to Amazon Prime as its customer rewards program, with Prime members receiving “special savings and in-store benefits” immediately. “To get started, we’re going to lower prices beginning Monday on a selection of best-selling grocery staples, including Whole Trade organic bananas, responsibly-farmed salmon, organic large brown eggs, animal-welfare-rated 85% lean ground beef, and more,” said Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer, in a statement to Washington Post.

Apple will reportedly release three new versions of the iPhone and an upgraded Apple TV model during an event at the beginning of September. Sources tell The New York Times that the most expensive of the three iPhone models will cost about $1,000. It will unlock using facial recognition and charge by magnetic induction rather than a pug Meanwhile, the fifth generation Apple TV will purportedly support 4K streaming for the first time and offer double the video resolution of the previous model. Apple has not commented on the reports. (Read more from Buzzfeed)

Taylor Swift released a dark new song called “Look What You Made Me Do” on Thursday night that could be about a number of celebrities she’s feuded with over the years, including Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, and ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris. The accompanying lyric video shows snakes slithering across the screen as Taylor sings, “I don’t like your perfect crime/ How you laugh when you lie/ You said the gun was mine/ It’s cool / I don’t like you.” She continues, “But I got smarter, I got harder in a nick of time. Honey I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time/ I got a list of names and yours is in red underlined.” Taylor goes on to make it clear that she’s aware that the public’s perception of her has changed since the Kimye drama by singing, “I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me/ I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams.” Toward the end of the song, she then declares, “The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? ‘Cause she’s dead!” The song is the first off Swift’s forthcoming album Reputation, due November 10. (Read more from Billboard)

Need inspiration for your new dorm room or your house. A pair of Texas college freshmen have become viral-famous after spending about 10 hours and more than $2,000 transforming their tiny dorm room from drab to fab. Skylar Bantz, a freshman at Texas State University, said she and her roommate, Adeline Vela, each spent about $1,200 at stores including Target, IKEA, and Bed, Bath and Beyond to give a total makeover to their dorm room. (Read more from UPI)