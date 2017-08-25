Miranda Lambert’s Hometown Getting Some Pet Upgrades

There’s some big pet-related improvements coming to Miranda Lambert’s hometown of Lindale, Texas, thanks to a new partnership between Miranda’s MuttNation Foundation and Rescue Rebuild, a community-driven volunteer program that works to rebuild, repair, and renovate animal shelters and rescues.

The two organizations are raising funds to renovate an older building donated by the City of Lindale with the goal of increasing pet adoptions in the area.

The new facility will include two dog parks, as well as a special meet & greet area where potential adopters can meet their pets according to Nash Country.

In addition, the City of Lindale will also donate two acres of land for the facility and has pledged to keep up the ongoing maintenance of the dog parks.

Once completed, the new adoption center will be able to host up to 100 pets at adoption events.