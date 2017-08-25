Canaan Smith Taken To The Hospital In Pennsylvania

Canaan Smith is currently recovering from an illness that landed him in the hospital on Wednesday (8/23) – one day before his 35th birthday.

The scary moment happened while Canaan was in State College, Pennsylvania, to perform a show that night according to Taste Of Country.

Smith shared several pictures of the harrowing ordeal on Instagram, including a photo of medics checking on him in his tour bus and another shot of him on a stretcher in an ambulance.

In the caption, Canaan said that he missed a bus call on Tuesday night (8/22) after he came down with what he called “something fierce.”

He said that he lost all body fluids and felt like a knife was being twisted around in his stomach.

Still, Smith flew out the next morning to try and put on his show in Pennsylvania, but ended up in the hospital. He seems to be doing much better now though.

After sending a special thanks to the medics, nurses and doctors who took care of him in State College, Canaan said that he woke up on his birthday (8/24) feeling much better.