Weekend Events: The Evergreen State Fair, Duwamish River Festival, Kirkland Wine Walk and More

By Heidi May
Photo Credit Joe Platz

The Evergreen State Fair in Monroe starts today!

Free Admission until 3:00 with 3 non perishable food items on opening day Thursday, 8/24.

Wear your Seahawks gear and get $2 off admission on Friday 8/25.

Evergreen State Fair Concerts:

Josh Turner performs Tuesday 8/29!

Kenny Loggins Thursday, August 31st.

Trace Adkins Friday, September 1st.

Also this week-

Poverty Bay Booze and Blues Fest in DesMoines on Saturday

Belltown Crush Block Party is Saturday

Duwamish River Festival Saturday

Kirkland Wine Walk is Friday night

The M’s are in New York this weekend for a 3 game series with the Yankees

The 520 Bridge will be closed this weekend.

 

 

