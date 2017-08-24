Tim McGraw Is Getting His Own Line Of Gyms

Tim McGraw has partnered with the 24/7 fitness franchise Snap Fitness to create a line of gyms called TRU MAV Signature Clubs.

According to Men’s Fitness, the signature clubs will be customized to reflect Tim’s style and values, with plans for them to include custom equipment and workout programs based on the singer’s own exercise routines and music.

There’s no word on where the TRU MAV Signature Clubs will be located or when they’re set to open.

Tim says, “Working out becomes a habit when it’s an easy part of everyday life, and that’s why I’m partnering with Snap Fitness. These gyms will help folks who are short on time find their fit. They’re encouraging communities that support people who are working toward their own fitness goals.”

Snap Fitness has 2,000 clubs open or in development in 18 countries worldwide.