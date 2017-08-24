Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-August 24th

1.

A single winning ticket for Wednesday’s $758.7 million grand prize was sold at a convenience store in Watertown, Massachusetts. It’s the largest jackpot with a single winner in North American history, according to a lottery spokesman. The winning numbers were 6, 7, 16, 23, 26 and the Powerball was 4. As of last night, it wasn’t clear who bought the lucky ticket. Chances of picking all six winning numbers in the Powerball stand at about one in 292 million. That means you’re way more likely to be killed by an asteroid (1 in 700,000), be struck by lightning while drowning (1 in 183 million) or give birth to quadruplets (1 in 729,000). (Read more from CNN)

2.

Shortly after dropping her third cryptic snake video in as many days, Taylor Swift announced yesterday via social media that her next album will be called Reputation and will hit stores on November 10th. She also revealed that the album’s first single will debut sometime tonight–although she didn’t disclose its title. Swift’s most recent release was last year’s “I Don’t Want to Live Forever,” her duet with Zayn off the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, while her last album, 1989, was released in 2014. (Read more from Billboard)

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

3.

Mars, Inc. is celebrating Halloween early with a limited-edition “Cookies and Scream” variety of its popular M&M’s candies. According to Instagram user Junkbanter, the flavor is expected to be an Oreo/M&M hybrid that will “feature white chocolate with an outer coating of dark chocolate and a speckled design.” The Instagram user adds that the flavor will serve as a teaser for the Triple Chocolate M&M’s that will be released in winter and feature milk, dark and white chocolate. The Cookies & Scream M&M’s are exclusive to Target and are available now for $3 per bag. (Read more from Buzzfeed)

Also….Arby’s is getting into “Game Of Thrones” fever before the finale this weekend. This Sunday, Aug. 27, Arby’s is releasing its first ever giant Smoked Turkey Leg,which will only be available at select locations that were inspired by the fictional regions in the show. One location offering the delicacy is in Seattle/Redmond, WA: “a land of storms, savaged by heavy rain and wind, with a coast of deep blue water” according to a press release. (15115 NE 24th St. – Redmond, WA 98052) The turkey legs are seasoned with salt and brown sugar, smoked and then “slow-roasted to perfection.” It also weighs about a pound. (Read more from USA Today)

4.

A teen in England spent 99 cents to order “nothing” from McDonald’s — after removing all of the ingredients from the order. Twitter user Ari shared photos of the kiosk order and the resulting receipt that featured a charge of 99 cents for the list of ingredients that added up to nothing. “I just spent 99p for nothing from McDonald’s,” Ari wrote. He originally planned to order a cheeseburger without pickles, but soon realized the order station offered the option to remove every single ingredient. After removing the onion, ketchup, mustard, cheese, bun and beef patty from the order the teen was left with nothing but an empty bag and a 99 cent bill. It’s gone viral, receiving more than 150,000 likes and 60,000 retweets. (Read more from Elite Daily)