“Happy Endings”: Old Dominion Album Special

Old Dominion took time to talk to Kenny Jay before their “Dive Bar” concert stop in Nashville.

As accomplished songwriters and now an accomplished band, their highly anticipated sophomore album “Happy Endings” is available tonight (8/24) at 9pm PT, and we wanted to hear how this collection of songs came together.

IMPACT: Old Dominion’s ‘Happy Endings’ Is Just The Beginning

Not only did the band share their different opinions of what a “happy ending” is with the song “So You Go,” we discovered what they were watching on TV in “No Such Thing As A Broken Heart,” what Fleetwood Mac songs to turn her on to in “Not Everything’s About You,” recording with Little Big Town on “Stars In the City” and the desire to push their boundaries as a band with the second single “Written In The Stars.”

The guys also shared unique stories about the “totally uncreepy” making of their debut hit “Break Up With Him”, and recording the chorus to “Snapback” in a hotel room.

