On Friday (8/25), Chris Lane will drop an all-acoustic version of his latest studio album, Girl Problems.

I recorded an ALL ACOUSTIC record of my #girlproblems album Coming Out This Friday Aug 25!Also New Music on the way coming at you real soon😊 pic.twitter.com/1Zx8yn1G4b — Chris Lane (@iamchrislane) August 23, 2017

In addition to releasing acoustic versions of all 12 album tracks, Lane will also share a “live music video” featuring MacKenzie Porter, his duet partner on the song “Circles.”

Me and my girl @MacKenziePMusic shot a little Live Acoustic Performance of Circles you will be able to watch on Friday! 😊here's a Teaser! pic.twitter.com/H9bx8rXBga — Chris Lane (@iamchrislane) August 23, 2017

Adding to the excitement, Chris also announced that he will have new music for fans very soon!