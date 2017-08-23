Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-August 23rd

1.

The Powerball Jackpot has increased from $650 million to $700 million ahead of tonight’s drawing. According to USA Today, the Powerball jackpot has not been won since early June. Meanwhile, the one-time cash option is set at $443 million by the multi-state lottery game that is played in 44 states. The $700 million prize would make it the second-largest lottery prize ever handed out in America. It would be topped only by a $1.6 billion Powerball prize that was shared by three ticket holders in January 2016.

2.

Mark Wahlberg beat out Dwayne Johnson to become Hollywood’s highest-paid actor in the past year with an income of $68 million, according to Forbes magazine. He beat out “Baywatch” star Johnson, with $65 million, and Johnson’s “The Fate of the Furious” co-star Vin Diesel, worth $54.5 million. The rest of the top five, released Tuesday, includes Adam Sandler, flush with a Netflix deal, at No. 4 with $50.5 million and Jackie Chan with $49 million. The top 10 actors banked a cumulative $488.5 million — nearly three times the $172.5 million combined total of the 10 top-earning women. All the data is from between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017, before fees and taxes.

3.

Demi Lovato has been tapped to perform the national anthem ahead of Saturday’s highly-anticipated boxing matchbetween Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. Lovato is one of several A-listers flocking to Las Vegas for the fight of the year, joining Angelina Jolie, Drake, Denzel Washington, Charlize Theron, Adam Levine, Elon Musk, and Mark Wahlberg among many others. Mayweather and McGregor will face off at the T-Mobile Arena inside the MGM Grand on Saturday. It’s been predicted that 50 million people in the United States alone will tune in to this weekend’s fight. (Read more from CBS Sports)

4.

Got a sort throat? Grab a Kit Kat! Starting on September 10 in Japan, Kit Kat fans can purchase a cough drop-flavored version of the candy bar that’s supposed to actually help cure colds. Kit Kat has offered a variety of wacky flavors in Japan, including melon and cheese. (Read more from Eater)