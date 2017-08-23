Carly Pearce Announces Debut Album, “Every Little Thing”

Carly Pearce has announced the release of her debut studio album, Every Little Thing, out October 13.

According to Rolling Stone Country, the 13-track record will feature 8 songs co-written by Carly, including her current Top 15 single and album title track, “Every Little Thing.”

Pearce shared the album’s details on social media, saying, “My entire life has been a constant journey of chasing being a country music artist. Every challenge, every tear, every van ride to the next gig, every dream has led me to this moment.”

my entire life has been a constant journey of chasing being a country music artist. every challenge, every tear, every van ride to the next gig, every dream has led me to this moment. MY DEBUT ALBUM "EVERY LITTLE THING" WILL BE RELEASED OCTOBER 13TH!!!!!!! 😭❤ #everylittlething A post shared by c a r l y p e a r c e (@carlypearce) on Aug 22, 2017 at 6:46am PDT

Every Little Thing track listing:

1. “Hide The Wine”

2. “Careless” (Carly Pearce, Emily Shackelton)

3. “Every Little Thing” (Carly Pearce, busbee, Emily Shackelton)

4. “Everybody Gonna Talk” (Carly Pearce, busbee, Emily Weisband)

5. “Catch Fire”

6. “If My Name Was Whiskey” (Carly Pearce, busbee, Shane McAnally)

7. “Color” (Carly Pearce, busbee, Laura Veltz)

8. “I Need A Ride Home”

9. “Doin’ It Right” (Carly Pearce, Oscar Charles, Allison Veltz)

10. “Feel Somethin'”

11. “You Know Where To Find Me” (Carly Pearce, busbee, Emily Shackelton)

12. “Honeysuckle”

13. “Dare Ya” (Carly Pearce, Joe Ginsberg, Allison Veltz)