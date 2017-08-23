Carly Pearce Announces Debut Album, “Every Little Thing”

By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: album, Carly Pearce, Debut, Every Little Thing, instagram, New Music, October

Carly Pearce has announced the release of her debut studio album, Every Little Thing, out October 13.

According to Rolling Stone Country, the 13-track record will feature 8 songs co-written by Carly, including her current Top 15 single and album title track, “Every Little Thing.”

Pearce shared the album’s details on social media, saying, “My entire life has been a constant journey of chasing being a country music artist. Every challenge, every tear, every van ride to the next gig, every dream has led me to this moment.”

Every Little Thing track listing:

1. “Hide The Wine”
2. “Careless” (Carly Pearce, Emily Shackelton)
3. “Every Little Thing” (Carly Pearce, busbee, Emily Shackelton)
4. “Everybody Gonna Talk” (Carly Pearce, busbee, Emily Weisband)
5. “Catch Fire”
6. “If My Name Was Whiskey” (Carly Pearce, busbee, Shane McAnally)
7. “Color” (Carly Pearce, busbee, Laura Veltz)
8. “I Need A Ride Home”
9. “Doin’ It Right” (Carly Pearce, Oscar Charles, Allison Veltz)
10. “Feel Somethin'”
11. “You Know Where To Find Me” (Carly Pearce, busbee, Emily Shackelton)
12. “Honeysuckle”
13. “Dare Ya” (Carly Pearce, Joe Ginsberg, Allison Veltz)

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live