The Evergreen State Fair in Monroe starts Thursday!

Free Admission until 3:00 with 3 moon perishable food items on opening day Thursday, 8/24.

Wear your Seahawks gear and get $2 off admission on Friday 8/25.

Josh Turner performs this Friday night, 8/25!

Kenny Loggins Thursday, August 31st.

Trace Adkins Friday, September 1st.

Poverty Bay Booze and Blues Fest in DesMoines on Saturday

Belltown Crush Block Party is Saturday

Duwamish River Festival Saturday

Kirkland Wine Walk is Friday night