Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-August 22nd

1.

Taylor Swift is releasing the first single from her upcoming sixth album on Friday, multiple sources tell Us Weekly. “The song is poppy,” one insider says, adding that the music video will also premiere later this week. Swift’s new album isn’t too far away either. “She’s being very secretive about it, but it’s going to be a really good one,” a second source adds. After dropping her new single, Swift reportedly plans to head to the MTV Video Music Awards where her former friend Katy Perry is set to host and perform on Sunday. Swift first sparked speculation she had new music on the way when she blacked out her website and all of her social media accounts on Friday, exactly three years after the announcement of her last album, 1989. She returned Monday to share a mysterious video featuring a slithering reptile.

2.

Bonnie Tyler’s 1983 hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” has soared in sales over the last seven days, thanks to Monday’s total solar eclipse that darkened parts of North America. According to Billboard, the track’s digital download sales increased by a whopping 503 percent, selling 12,000 downloads in the week ending August 20. On August 20 alone, the song also moved 4,000 downloads–up from 2,000 on August 19. It has sold 1.6 million downloads since it was first released in 1983 date. Tyler performed her hit song live at the same time the total solar eclipse took place on Monday. The performance was held aboard a Royal Caribbean “Total Eclipse Cruise,” which sailed through the path of totality and the shadow of the moon. She was backed by DNCE.

3.

Starbucks has announced that it’s adding a sushi burrito to its food menu. Called the Chicken Maki Roll, the seaweed-wrapped creation contains sushi rice, shredded chicken, cucumber, pickled cabbage, onions, and avocado with tomatillo salsa. The item is part of Starbucks’ new Mercato line, which includes grab-and-go lunch items such as sandwiches and soups. The Chicken Maki Roll is currently available at two locations in Chicago, but will be available at other stores in the future. (Read more from Eater)

4.

What is the sexiest thing about you? Not your looks, or sense of humor! It’s your CREDIT SCORE! A new survey from Discover Financial Services and Match Media Group, parent of Tinder and other dating sites, shows just how appealing a good credit score can be. Financial responsibility was ranked as a very or extremely important quality in a potential mate by 69 percent of the 2,000 online daters surveyed. That placed it ahead of sense of humor (67 percent), attractiveness (51 percent), ambition (50 percent), courage (42 percent), and modesty (39 percent). A good credit score was associated with being responsible, trustworthy, and smart. (Read more from Bloomberg)