Kelsea Ballerini Heads To 'Project Runway'

Filed Under: Karen Fairchild, Kelsea Ballerini, Kimberly Schlapman, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Project Runway
Kelsea Ballerini is stepping into the world of fashion.

The blonde bombshell will be one of several guest judges on Season 16 of Project Runway, which premiered last Thursday (August 17th).

While she appears to be the only country star this season, she is not the first to take over a judge’s seat on the show.

Last year, the designers on Project Runway All Stars were tasked with creating red carpet outfits for Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild to wear to the ACM Awards. The ladies also joined the judging panel to help determine their winning looks.

Several seasons back, Miranda Lambert took over a judge’s chair, as well, when the competing designers had to create the perfect look to rock on stage.

