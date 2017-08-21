RaeLynn Delivers Surprise Live Duet With Keith Urban

On Saturday night, life-long Keith Urban fan RaeLynn joined her idol onstage for a duet of “We Were Us,” reprising the parts Miranda Lambert originally sang.

After the performance, she posted a clip of the duet on Instagram, writing, “2006: I signed up for @keithurban monkeyville fan club. 2017: I sang #wewereus on stage in Oregon with him. GOD: you’re awesome and thank you.”

2006: I signed up for @keithurban monkeyville fan club. 2017: I sang #wewereus on stage in Oregon with him. GOD: your awesome and thank you. 💜 A post shared by 🦄 R A E L Y N N 🦄 (@raelynnofficial) on Aug 19, 2017 at 11:11pm PDT

On Sunday, RaeLynn posted another clip from the performance on Instagram, along with the caption, “When you wake up and remember this happened last night AGAIN” along with a crying emoji.

When you wake up and remember this happened last night AGAIN. 😭@keithurban (Full circle moment @nicatnitemusic @jammyrabbins) A post shared by 🦄 R A E L Y N N 🦄 (@raelynnofficial) on Aug 20, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

It’s not the first time Urban has shared the stage with a rising female star for the duet during his current Ripcord World Tour. He recently invited Lauren Alaina to sing Lambert’s parts at a gig in California according to Taste Of Country.