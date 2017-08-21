RaeLynn Delivers Surprise Live Duet With Keith Urban

On Saturday night, life-long Keith Urban fan RaeLynn joined her idol onstage for a duet of “We Were Us,” reprising the parts Miranda Lambert originally sang.
After the performance, she posted a clip of the duet on Instagram, writing, “2006: I signed up for @keithurban monkeyville fan club. 2017: I sang #wewereus on stage in Oregon with him. GOD: you’re awesome and thank you.”
On Sunday, RaeLynn posted another clip from the performance on Instagram, along with the caption, “When you wake up and remember this happened last night AGAIN” along with a crying emoji.
It’s not the first time Urban has shared the stage with a rising female star for the duet during his current Ripcord World Tour. He recently invited Lauren Alaina to sing Lambert’s parts at a gig in California according to Taste Of Country.