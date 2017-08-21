RaeLynn Delivers Surprise Live Duet With Keith Urban

By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: instagram, Keith Urban, Lauren Alaina, Miranda Lambert, RaeLynn, we were us
Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images

On Saturday night, life-long Keith Urban fan RaeLynn joined her idol onstage for a duet of “We Were Us,” reprising the parts Miranda Lambert originally sang.

After the performance, she posted a clip of the duet on Instagram, writing, “2006: I signed up for @keithurban monkeyville fan club. 2017: I sang #wewereus on stage in Oregon with him. GOD: you’re awesome and thank you.”

On Sunday, RaeLynn posted another clip from the performance on Instagram, along with the caption, “When you wake up and remember this happened last night AGAIN” along with a crying emoji.

When you wake up and remember this happened last night AGAIN. 😭@keithurban (Full circle moment @nicatnitemusic @jammyrabbins)

A post shared by 🦄 R A E L Y N N 🦄 (@raelynnofficial) on

It’s not the first time Urban has shared the stage with a rising female star for the duet during his current Ripcord World Tour. He recently invited Lauren Alaina to sing Lambert’s parts at a gig in California according to Taste Of Country.

WE WERE US #keithurbanconcert #laurenalaina #wewereus

A post shared by Heather Griczen (@heatherinslo) on

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live