Lady A’s Hillary Scott Is Pregnant With Twins

Lady Antebellum announced last week that both Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood are each expecting more children–two more, in Scott’s case!

This weekend, in a cute video announcement featuring her young daughter, Eisele, Scott revealed that she’s expecting twins!

God has answered our family's countless prayers! Our family is growing…TWINS! It's truly a miracle. pic.twitter.com/nV54cthent — Hillary Scott (@HillaryScottLA) August 18, 2017

“Guess what? She actually has two babies in her belly,” Scott’s husband, Chris Tyrrell, tells Eisele of her mother.

“I can’t wait until the babies come out!” Eisele tells her parents.

Hilariously, she then asks them, “When am I gonna have a baby in my belly?” causing Scott to laugh and Tyrrell to respond, “Oh, that’s a great question,” before the video ends according to The Boot.

Scott and Tyrrell were the first of the Lady Antebellum couples to have a child, Eisele was born in 2013. Meanwhile, Haywood and wife Kelli welcomed son Cash in 2014, and Charles Kelley and his wife Cassie welcomed son Ward in early 2016.