No #eclipse glasses? You can still watch #Eclipse2017 by making your own pinhole projector! https://t.co/EHx37WMXc5 pic.twitter.com/7JNqKlJn5t

Can’t find the NASA approved solar eclipse glasses? Or maybe you don’t want to drop $50 on these special glasses for only a few seconds. Here’s how you can watch the eclipse with a cereal box out! This is NASA approved!

Check out even more about the Boot Boogie Babes and my life at DeAnnaLeeDance.com DeAnna Lee is a dirt road girl from Arkansas who has planted her boots, er' roots in the Puget Sound area! DeeLee has been working in country radio since the mid...