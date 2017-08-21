Grand Ole Opry Shares ‘Amazing Grace’ Tribute to Glen Campbell

By Hayden Wright

Earlier this month, a team of Grand Ole Opry acts paid tribute to Glen Campbell with an a cappella rendition of “Amazing Grace.” Performers included the Oak Ridge Boys, Luke Combs, Jeannie Seely, Michael Ray and Will Hoge. Now video from the performance is available to view—a moving tribute to one of country music’s most influential artists.

“@GlenCampbell, this one’s for you, without the bagpipes, sir,” the Opry wrote on Twitter. Campbell fans will remember the artist’s tendency to perform the song accompanied by bagpipes.

Watch the stirring version of “Amazing Grace” here: