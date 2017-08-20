@941KMPS Instagram Has YOUR Tickets To Shania!

  • YOU need to be at Shania Twain’s show on May 3rd, 2018 at the Tacoma Dome… and New Country @ 94.1 has got YOUR tickets with our Shania Instagram Story contest!

Here’s how you enter:

1. Visit @941KMPS on Instagram on your mobile device
2. Either follow @941KMPS (so you always get our stories!) or click the KMPS avatar to view our current Instagram Story.
3. Take a screenshot of the special Shania Twain Instagram Story that we will post daily & then post the picture to your Instagram account, along with the hashtag #941ShaniaEntry and tagging @941KMPS

It’s that easy… and you only have to be 16 to enter! Winners will be selected on Monday, August 28 and will receive a direct message from the station @ 11am with instructions on claiming their prize.

To submit a valid entry you must be 16+, have a valid Instagram account set to public, and post your entry that includes a screenshot photo of the official @941KMPS Shania Instagram story, the hashtag #941ShaniaEntry, and tag @94.1KMPS instagram account. Only one entry per person. Valid entries will remain eligible for the duration of the contest. 

 

Message and data rates may apply.  Click HERE for official rules.
