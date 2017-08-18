Two Babies On the Way For Lady A

There was some major baby news from Lady Antebellum yesterday!

The trio took to Instagram to announce that two of their members – Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood – each have new babies on the way!

Well, #BabyBellum round 2 is on the way! We're thrilled to announce the Haywoods are welcoming a girl this December, AND the Tyrrells are expecting in February 2018!! 👶🏼❤️🤰🏻 A post shared by Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) on Aug 17, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

Dave and his wife, Kelli, are expecting their second child (a girl) in December, while Hillary and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, have a second baby due in February 2018.

The Tyrrells already have a daughter named Eisele, who is 4, and the Haywoods have a two-year-old son named Cash.

The band’s third memeber, Charles Kelley, also has a one-year-old son named Ward.

