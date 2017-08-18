Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-August 18th

1.

Each year, 7-Eleven encourages Slurpee lovers to show their creativity via its Bring Your Own Cup Day promotion. This year, the chain is expanding the celebration to two days: August 18 and 19. With that in mind, Elite Daily has compiled this list of a few things you need to remember before picking your cup and heading to your local 7-Eleven.

What You Can Bring?: According to 7-Eleven, customers can bring a cup or “a container that can serve as a cup” to fill up with their favorite Slurpee flavor or flavors.

Things To Remember: Regardless of your cup choice, just make sure it’s food safe and water tight.

How Much Does It Cost?: While there’s a limit of one per person, your filled personal cup is only going to run you $1.50.

It’s a Lady A baby boom! On Thursday, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood posted a joint photo on Instagram announcing that they’re both expecting a new baby. “”Well, #BabyBellum round 2 is on the way!” they said. “We’re thrilled to announce the Haywoods are welcoming a girl this December, and the Tyrrells are expecting in February 2018!” Scott and her husband Chris Tyrrell were the first of the Lady Antebellum couples to have a child: daughter Eisele, who was born in 2013. Meanwhile, Dave Haywood and wife Kelli welcomed son Cash in 2014 and Charles Kelley and his wife Cassie welcomed son Ward in early 2016. (Read more from The Boot)

Taylor Swift made good on her promise to donate to organizations that help survivors of sexual assault on Wednesday, just two days after a jury ruled in favor of the singer in her countersuit against former Denver DJ David Mueller. The spokesperson for Joyful Heart Foundation has confirmed that Taylor gave an undisclosed but “generous” amount to the group, which aims “to heal, educate and power survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse.” The foundation’s president is Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit star Mariska Hargitay, who plays NYPD sex crimes unit detective Olivia Benson on the NBC show. (Taylor’s cat Olivia Benson is named after Hargitay’s character.) Hargitay created the foundation in 2004 after countless survivors wrote to her about their personal stories of sexual abuse. (Read more from Huffington Post)

An unusual tune has found its way onto the top 50 on the iTunes charts. The song is completely silent. “A a a a a Very Good Song” costs 99 cents for just under 10 minutes of dead air. Its popularity is due to its simple role: When people plug smartphones into a car, usually the first song alphabetically plays by default. “A a a a a Very Good Song” offers users several minutes of respite. The “song” is the brainchild of Samir Mezrahi, who released it last week. While high on iTunes, the song hasn’t made much of a stir on Google Play. (Read more from Billboard)