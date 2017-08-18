Lady Antebellum’s Baby Fever: Hillary Scott & Dave Haywood Both Expecting

By Scott T. Sterling
Superstar country act Lady Antebellum is experiencing its very own baby boom, with two of the band’s three members both expecting to welcome a second child into their respective families soon.
Singer Hillary Scott is pregnant with husband Chris Tyrell (who serves as the band’s drummer), as is singer/guitarist Dave Haywood’s wife Kelli, according to a joyful Instagram post from the band’s official account featuring the band’s children.
“Well, #BabyBellum round 2 is on the way!,” the band shared. “We’re thrilled to announce the Haywoods are welcoming a girl this December, AND the Tyrrells are expecting in February 2018!
Update: Hillary is having twins! See the adorable announcement below.
God has answered our family's countless prayers! Our family is growing...Chris, Eisele, and I wanted to share our DOUBLE portion of joy with you all! We appreciate all the love and prayers in the coming weeks as we wait (somewhat patiently if you're Chris and I, and impatiently if you're Eisele 😂) for these precious BABIES to arrive. Yep, babies! We are having TWINS! It's truly a miracle. Because we've been so open about our last pregnancy loss and journey, I want to be fully transparent with you that this happened naturally. Chris nor I have any family history of twins that we can find and are just resting in the profound gift this truly is. My heart still grieves for our loss and all who are struggling with pregnancy and infant loss and infertility. God hears every prayer and I will continue to share our story to point to the Source of all life, peace and comfort in the best and most difficult of times. Don't lose hope! Thank you @hodgesusry for capturing this priceless moment and make sure you swipe to see all the sweet moments @montgomeryleephoto captured on the day we told Eisele. Love and blessings to all! The Tyrrell's