Move over, Earl Dibbles Jr., Granger Smith has a new alter ego.

Granger recently shared a hilarious video of him disguised as Dwayne the Roadie, a dedicated member of a tour crew who describes himself as the “best roadie in the world.”

The short video is set up like a mockumentary, which follows Dwayne around at a festival as he does his daily tasks.

Some of those tasks include rolling cables, sweeping and mopping the floor and even picking up guitars from Michael Ray and Jake Owen.