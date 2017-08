Shania Twain Announces ‘Now’ Tour Dates

By Robyn Collins

Country crossover superstar Shania Twain has revealed the details of her 2018 tour. The Shania Twain Now Tour kicks off May 3 in Tacoma, Washington and runs through August 4 in Las Vegas.

Related: Shania Twain Shares Joyful New Video for ‘Life’s About to Get Good’

The Canadian singer will release Now on September 29. It’s her first new album in nearly fifteen years.

Pre-sale tickets for the 40-city tour will be available starting August 22. Check out the full itinerary below.

NORTH AMERICAN NOW TOUR! Pre-order the #ShaniaNOW tour bundle at smarturl.it/STNOWTOUR to access pre-sale tickets… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) August 17, 2017

5/3 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

5/5-6 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada @ Rogers Arena

5/9-10 – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Rogers Place

5/12 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada @ Sasktel Centre

5/13 – Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada @ MTS Centre

5/15 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

5/16 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

5/18 – Omaha, Neb. @ CenturyLink Center Omaha

5/19 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

6/1 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ BB&T Center

6/2 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

6/4 – Duluth, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Center

6/6 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

6/7 – Austin, Texas @ Frank Erwin Center

6/9 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

6/10 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

6/12 – North Little Rock, Ark. @ Verizon Arena

6/13 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Scottrade Center

6/15 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

6/16 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Quicken Loans Arena

6/25 – Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre

6/26 – Montreal, Ontario, Canada @ Bell Centre

6/28 – Quebec City, Quebec, Canada @ Videotron Centre

7/1 – Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ FirstOntario Centre

7/3-4 – London, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Gardens

7/6-7 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Air Canada Centre

7/11 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

7/12 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

7/14 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

7/15 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

7/17 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

7/18 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

7/20 – Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

7/21 – Nashville, Tenn. @ TBA

7/24 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

7/25 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

7/27 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

7/28 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

7/30 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

8/1 – Fesno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

8/3 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center

8/4 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena