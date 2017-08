Shania Twain was Jimmy Fallon’s musical guest on last night’s “Tonight Show”, and officially announced her upcoming tour, kicking off in 2018!

Fallon made the announcement before Shania sang “Swinging with My Eyes Closed,” the latest single from her upcoming album, Now — her first in 15 years!

Shania will be making her way to the Tacoma Dome, May 3rd, 2018!

Pre-sale tickets are available at 10am Tue Aug 22nd and tickets go on sale August 25.

Now will be available on August 29.