Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-August 17th

1.

What has become known as the Great American Solar Eclipse is just days away. The eclipse will begin Monday (8/21) morning but times will vary. The eclipse in Seattle begins at 9:09 am. It will be a few minutes earlier or later depending on how far north/south you are. The whole sky show lasts for a few hours. But the big event happens at 10:21 a.m. in Seattle. That’s when the eclipse will be at the peak with about 92% of the sun covered by the shadow of the moon. That peak only lasts a few minutes. The best and safest way to see it is with special eclipse glasses. They’re 1,000 times darker than regular sunglasses. The best viewing will be in the path of totality that is about a hundred miles south of Seattle. (Read more from Q13)

2.

Emma Stone has been named the world’s highest-paid actress by Forbes, surpassing Jennifer Lawrence, who claimed the top spot in 2016 and 2015. Stone collected $26 million, mostly thanks to her Oscar-winning performance in La La Land. Jennifer Aniston was runner-up with $25.5 million. Lawrence dropped down two slots to No. 3 with $24 million, almost half of her $46 million earnings in 2016. Melissa McCarthy landed the No.4 spot with $18 million, while Mila Kunis was fifth with $15.5 million. (Read more from E! News)

3.

HBO in Spain made a big mistake on Wednesday when it accidentally released an unaired episode of Game of Thrones. Us Weekly reports that the show’s sixth episode, which is set to air on Sunday, August 20, went live for an hour before HBO learned of the accidental leak and removed the video. But it was available long enough for the episode to be shared online on a slew of streaming services. “The error appears to have originated with a third-party vendor and the episode was removed as soon as it was recognized,” a spokesperson for HBO Europe says in a statement. The network has since confirmed the episode’s leak “is not connected to the recent cyber incident at HBO in the U.S.”

4.

Human remains have been discovered in the unsolved disappearance of Natalee Holloway, 18, who was on a post-high school trip to Aruba in 2005 when she vanished, leaving her loved ones wondering for years what happened. Speculation has swirled around Joran van der Sloot, a Dutch man last seen with the Alabama teen at a tourist bar, and information from a friend of his friend may have made a break in the case. Holloway’s father Dave and a private investigator announced Wednesday that the information led to the discovery of human remains that will now be tested to determine if they belong to Natalie. (Read more from TODAY)