Not Long Now & We Can Download Midland’s Debut Album!

Midland will release their highly anticipated debut album “On the Rocks” September 22nd. We’ve got the track listing plus the legendary songwriters like David Lee Murphy they worked with to craft the songs for their debut!

Midland, On the Rocks Track Listing:

1. “Lonely for You Only” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Rhett Akins, Josh Osborne)

2. “Make a Little” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne(

3. “Drinkin’ Problem” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

4. “At Least You Cried” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Jonathan Singleton)

5. “Burn Out” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

6. “Out of Sight” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Luke Laird, Shane McAnally)

7. “More Than a Fever” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

8. “Check Cashin’ Country” (Jess Carson)

9. “Nothin’ New Under the Neon” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

10. “This Old Heart” (Jess Carson, Mark Wystrach, David Lee Murphy, Jonathan Singleton)

11. “Altitude Adjustment” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Rhett Akins, Rodney Clawson)

12. “Electric Rodeo” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

13. “Somewhere on the Wind” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Rhett Akins, Josh Osborne)

From The Boot:

On the Rocks will include 13 tracks, all written by the trio’s Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson. The tunes range from songs about cowboy life to songs about love, and are reminiscent of country music from the 1970s and ’80s — the sound and style for which the group is becoming known.

“We’ve poured our hearts and souls into writing and making these songs, and are extremely proud of what we’ve been able to create,” says Wystrach in a press release. Adds Carson, “This record is truly a nod to the time period we are influenced by and is an effort to bring that sound and that pageantry back to the forefront.”