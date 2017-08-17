Garth Brooks, Keith Urban Shine During 2017 CMA Fest Special

August 17, 2017 7:16 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Brett Eldredge, Dan+Shay, Dierks Bentley, garth brooks, Keith Urban, Lady Antbellum, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris

Garth Brooks and Keith Urban’s performances proved to be the highlights of the 2017 CMA Fest special, which aired on ABC Wednesday night.

After being introduced by co-hosts Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks took the stage to perform a 14-minute-long greatest hits medley that included tracks such as “The Thunder Rolls,” “Calling Baton Rouge,” “The River,” “The Dance,” and “Friends in Low Places.”

Later, Urban treated the audience to an emotionally charged version of his track “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

The CMA Festival was held in Nashville in June and also featured performances from the likes of Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Brett Eldredge, Cole Swindell, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan, and Maren Morris.

