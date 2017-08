Thomas Rhett is going to be a busy guy the day his “Life Changes” album is released. He’s putting on three different “Live From the B Stage” show events for fans in THREE DIFFERENT CITIES!

On September 8th, he’ll be performing in Boston, Philadelphia…..and Chicago!

As he announced this event for the fans, so many of you were interested it apparently crashed the website. In the middle of changing diapers for Ada James, he snuck into his closet to apologize to fans.