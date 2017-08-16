Shania Twain Joins Cast of New John Travolta Film

Shania Twain has joined the cast of John Travolta’s forthcoming racing movie Trading Paint.

According to Variety, the film will star Travolta as “a down-and-out dirt track racing legend who is drawn back into the winner’s circle after his son, an aspiring driver, joins a competitor’s racing team, and incites an intense and dangerous competition between father and son.”

No word yet on the role Shania will be taking on.

The country singer joins a cast that also includes Michael Madsen, Kevin Dunn and Game of Thrones actor Toby Sebastian.

Principal photography launched this week in Alabama with shooting scheduled through mid-September.

