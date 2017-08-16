Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-August 16th

1.

Former President Barack Obama’s tweet of a Nelson Mandela quote in the wake of the Charlottesville white supremacist rally is now the most liked tweet ever. The first part of the message has generated over 3 million likes and has over 1.2 million retweets. It featured a picture of Obama interacting with several young children and read “‘No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…'” He finished the quote in his next two tweets: “‘People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love. For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.’ —Nelson Mandela.” The previous most-liked tweet was a May 2017 message from Ariana Grande after her Manchester concert was attacked — which was liked 2.7 million times. (Read more from Huffington Post)

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

2.

Anna Faris opened up for the first time about her split from Chris Pratt on Tuesday’s episode of her podcast Unqualified. “Hey dear listeners, I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I’ve been receiving, and I truly love you,” she said at the beginning in a heartfelt message. Faris later advised a listener who called in about having problems with her boyfriend. “Don’t feel afraid to feel your independence if things aren’t right,” Faris told her. “…Know your worth, know your independence, know that you’re young, and there’s so many people out there…. I hope you get to live it all and experience a whole lot of people. Life is too short for you to be in relationships where you’re not feeling like this isn’t fully right or somebody doesn’t have your back or somebody doesn’t value you in every way.” (Read more from People)

3.

Daniel Craig spend most of this week shutting down reports that he is set to reprise his role as James Bond. “I hate to burst the bubble on that one. There’s no decision made just yet,” he admitted during a Tuesday radio interview. “I’m not trying to be coy with you, but there’s a lot of noise out there at the moment and I’m trying to stay out of it.” In a second radio interview later that day, Craig also addressed the topic. “Nothing official has been confirmed,” he insisted. “I’m not, like, holding out for more money or doing anything like that. It’s just all very personal decisions to be made at the moment.” However, during a later appearance on Late Night With Stephen Colbert, he admitted that he was indeed going to reprise his role as 007 in the next film and apologized for suggesting otherwise. He also confirmed that it would be the last time he would tackle the role, saying, “I just want to go out on a high note, and I can’t wait.” (Read more from Variety)

4.

Time to layoff the email emojis. According to a new study, using emojis at work makes you seem less competent. The study from Sage Journals finds that using smiley faces in work emails makes a big impression, but not in the friendly way. Instead, reading a happy face in the text of a work email made people think that the sender was less competent if the same message did not contain the emoticon. Furthermore, when people were asked to respond to the emails, they included more detailed information in their replies when responding to an email without smileys, suggesting that smiley usage in emails could hinder communication in the workplace.