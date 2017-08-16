Kip Moore Chills Out in Costa Rica for ‘More Girls Like You’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Kip Moore headed down to Costa Rica to capture the gorgeous scenery for his latest music video, “More Girls Like You.”

The song, which is the lead single from his forthcoming third album, Slowheart, is about “that person that you find so amazing, that you hope that when you have a kid, they turn out as amazing as her,” the singer explains at the outset of the video.

The clips finds Moore kicking it with the Costa Rican locals, chilling on the beach and just soaking up the Central American atmosphere.

Watch the video below.