FGL and BSB Sing “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” on ‘Crossroads’

CMT is getting fans psyched for Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line’s upcoming episode of Crossroads with a new sneak peek that shows the two groups collaborating on BSB’s 1997 hit “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).”

The clip, revealed yesterday exclusively on Entertainment Weekly‘s website, opens with FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley duetting on the intro before they start trading lead vocals with members of the ’90s boy band.

Backstreet Boys and FGL’s episode of Crossroads premieres on August 30 at 10 p.m. ET.