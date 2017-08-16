FGL and BSB Sing “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” on ‘Crossroads’

August 16, 2017 6:58 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Backstreet Boys, Brian Kelley, CMT, Crossroads, Everybody (Backstreet's Back), Tyler Hubbard
Photo: Rick Diamond / Getty Images

CMT is getting fans psyched for Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line’s upcoming episode of Crossroads with a new sneak peek that shows the two groups collaborating on BSB’s 1997 hit “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).”

The clip, revealed yesterday exclusively on Entertainment Weekly‘s website, opens with FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley duetting on the intro before they start trading lead vocals with members of the ’90s boy band.

Backstreet Boys and FGL’s episode of Crossroads premieres on August 30 at 10 p.m. ET.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live