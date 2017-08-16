Brett Young Delivers Chilling Cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”

August 16, 2017 8:20 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: 941classof, Brett Young, Hallelujah, Leonard Cohen, Like I loved you, Risers

#941ClassOf artist Brett Young delivered an incredible performance of the classic Leonard Cohen song “Hallelujah” this week as part of Taste of Country‘s “Risers” video series.

The clip showcases the singer as he performs a raw, raspy, and emotional cover of the song while accompanying himself on acoustic guitar.

“Throughout the song, it looks as though Young might shed a tear,” writes The Boot. “He clearly lets the emotion pour out of him.”

Young also performed a live version of his No. 1 hit “In Case You Didn’t Know” for the RISERS seriest, and it has already reached nearly a million views on YouTube.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live