Brett Young Delivers Chilling Cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”

#941ClassOf artist Brett Young delivered an incredible performance of the classic Leonard Cohen song “Hallelujah” this week as part of Taste of Country‘s “Risers” video series.

The clip showcases the singer as he performs a raw, raspy, and emotional cover of the song while accompanying himself on acoustic guitar.

“Throughout the song, it looks as though Young might shed a tear,” writes The Boot. “He clearly lets the emotion pour out of him.”

Young also performed a live version of his No. 1 hit “In Case You Didn’t Know” for the RISERS seriest, and it has already reached nearly a million views on YouTube.