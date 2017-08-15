Thomas Rhett‘s Wife Issues A #HotDadAlert [Pics!]

After seeing her husband holding their newborn daughter, Lauren Akins just couldn’t help but share love for her man on social media.

#hotdadalert 😍🔥🔥 A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Aug 14, 2017 at 6:49pm PDT

Rhett, his wife, and their adopted daughter Willa Gray are spending some much needed downtime at home, relaxing and enjoying family time after welcoming sweet baby Ada James Akins into the world on Saturday (Aug. 12) after a whopping 36 hours of labor for Lauren.

Lauren also shared another sweet close up photo Ada James wrapped in a blanket, gushing, “So obsessed. Cannot believe God has given us TWO precious daughters in just 3 months & didn’t know my heart could be this full.”