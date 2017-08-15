Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-August 15th

1.

Anyone wearing the Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s No. 3 jersey on flights departing from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are officially allowed to board early. Alaska Airlines announced the return of this promotion this weekend, which continues through the regular season. Serving in his fifth year as the airline’s “Chief Football Officer,” the airline has donated more than $700,000 to Wilson’s supported charities, including the Seattle Children’s Hospital Foundation, Strong Against Cancer and Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation, according to Business Insider.

Also in Seahawks news, yesterday they announced enhancements to the fan experience on gamedays at CenturyLink Field just in time for their return home Friday against the Vikings. Last season, fans rated the Seahawks’ gameday experience No. 1 in the NFL, and they’re looking to keep that top spot this year with new enhancements that include new food and drink stands, more toilet “fixtures” throughout the stadium,upgraded high definition video boards, a new wireless camera system, increased the number of camera feeds from eight to 16 , new speakers in the corners of the upper deck and enhanced in-stadium Wi-Fi

2.

Taylor Swift emerged victorious in her groping case against a former DJ: A jury ruled in her favor Monday, ordering David Mueller to pay her $1 in damages, the symbolic amount she requested in her suit. She released a statement after the verdict: “I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.” (Read more from CNN)

3.

A female driver on the set of ‘Deadpool 2’ died while doing a motorcycle stunt, Vancouver police said Monday. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the incident, but witnesses said the stuntwoman, identified as Joi “SJ” Harris, went airborne during filming and crashed through the glass of a ground-floor studio inside Shaw Tower. Sources said Harris never appeared to apply the brakes. The film’s star, Ryan Reynolds, released a statement on Twitter. “We’re heartbroken, shocked, and devastated,” he wrote. “…but recognize that nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment.” Shooting for the superhero sequel began in late June. (Read more from Deadline)

4.

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is out of surgery and resting after he was placed in a medically induced coma earlier Monday. The news came hours after his management had asked fans to pray for him as he battles “tough medical issues.” The issue is reportedly heart-related. 68-year-old Flair was admitted to a hospital over the weekend for what was originally called “routine monitoring,” but his stay in intensive care now appears to be for something much more serious. Flair is one of the most recognizable wrestling figures ever, and widely considered the best professional wrestler of all time, as a 16-time world champion. (Read more from People)