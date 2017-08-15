welcome: KMPS Listeners!

Maren Morris Sounds Amazing Singing With Little Big Town

August 15, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: Down To The River To Pray, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, nashville, Ryman

This is more than amazing…it’s UH-MAZ-ING!

Little Big Towm – incredible!

Maren Morris – phenomenal!

Put them together for an a capella rendition of an iconic song, “Down to the River to Pray”, at the legendary Ryman Auditorium and you have something purely magical!

Morris posted the clip above, showing her respect and gratitude to Little Big Town for allowing her to share that experience with them.

Morris took leads vocals on the gospel hymn when Little Big Town set up residency in Music City in the famous venue according to The Boot.

 

