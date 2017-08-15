Maren Morris Sounds Amazing Singing With Little Big Town

This is more than amazing…it’s UH-MAZ-ING!

Little Big Towm – incredible!

Maren Morris – phenomenal!

Put them together for an a capella rendition of an iconic song, “Down to the River to Pray”, at the legendary Ryman Auditorium and you have something purely magical!

When @littlebigtown asks you what you wanna sing with them at the Mother Church, you go for the acapella harmonies. Thank you @littlebigtown for your perpetual kindness, talent and grace. #downtotherivertopray 🙌🏼💒 A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Jul 31, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

Morris posted the clip above, showing her respect and gratitude to Little Big Town for allowing her to share that experience with them.

Morris took leads vocals on the gospel hymn when Little Big Town set up residency in Music City in the famous venue according to The Boot.