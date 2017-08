Blake Shelton has revealed he will release a new live EP next week.

According to a press release shared on Monday, the country superstar announced his new Blake Shelton (Live) EP on social media, noting, “My favorite thing in the world is playing for y’all.”

My favorite thing in the world is playing for y'all… here's six LIVE songs from our surprise set at CMA Fest! Stream it 8/25!! pic.twitter.com/qOA2i55yuD — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 14, 2017

The six-song EP will feature some of his fan-favorite chart-topping hits, including “Honey Bee” and “Boys ‘Round Here.”

The Blake Shelton (Live) EP will be available for streaming beginning on August 25.