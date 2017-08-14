Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Share B-Day Wishes for Daughter Maggie

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw wished their daughter Maggie a happy 19th birthday on social media this weekend with a pair of sweet notes and adorable pics.

Happy Birthday to Maggie who is 19 years old today!!!!! How is this possible? To one of the most adventurous, funniest and hardworking young ladies I know. So happy to have you home even if it is only for a couple more weeks. We love you! A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

“Happy birthday to Maggie, who is 19 years old today!! How is this possible?” Hill wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of her, Tim and Maggie.

“To one of the most adventurous, funniest and hardworking ladies I know…We love you!”

McGraw also praised Maggie’s daring spirit by sharing a pic of her scuba diving with the caption, “Your sisters, mom and I are so proud of you and your adventurous spirit…Stay curious! We love you!”

Maggie is one of three daughters the country couple shares according to Entertainment Tonight.