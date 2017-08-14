Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Share B-Day Wishes for Daughter Maggie

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw wished their daughter Maggie a happy 19th birthday on social media this weekend with a pair of sweet notes and adorable pics.
“Happy birthday to Maggie, who is 19 years old today!! How is this possible?” Hill wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of her, Tim and Maggie.
“To one of the most adventurous, funniest and hardworking ladies I know…We love you!”
McGraw also praised Maggie’s daring spirit by sharing a pic of her scuba diving with the caption, “Your sisters, mom and I are so proud of you and your adventurous spirit…Stay curious! We love you!”
Maggie is one of three daughters the country couple shares according to Entertainment Tonight.