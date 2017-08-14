Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-August 14th

1.

With most of the starters spending the vast majority of the game on the bench, the Seahawks had no trouble rolling to a 48-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in front of 21,054 fans in their first preseason game. Perhaps nobody had a more meaningful evening than former University of Washington wide receiver Kasen Williams who reigned in several difficult catches and led the Seahawks with four catches for 119 yards. The backup quarterback battled turned out to be a nice surprise as well, as both Trevone Boykin and Austin Davis had solid nights. Boykin finished 12-for-15 passing with a touchdown and an interception, carrying the ball four times for 31 yards and another TD along the way. Davis was 7-of-9 passing for 108 yards, and had two carries of his own for 19 yards. The starters mostly played only one series. Russell Wilson was 3-for-4 for 41 yards passing, Eddie Lacy carried four times for 10 yards in his Seahawks debut and Earl Thomas didn’t put up any stats but did make his return to the field after last year’s brutal injury. (Read more from Q13)

2.

U.S. District Judge William Martinez dismissed a former radio host’s lawsuit against Taylor Swift on Friday, though the case isn’t over yet. Swift was visibly emotional when the Denver judge tossed out the civil case Friday, citing his belief that David Mueller offered insufficient evidence to prove Swift personally got him fired from his job. He was seeking $3 million in damages. Entertainment Tonight reports that Swift, her family and legal team appeared overjoyed when the verdict was announced. Several stars, including Lena Dunham, Nelly Furtado and George Takei, have applauded her efforts on social media. Mueller’s lawsuits against Swift’s mother, Andrea, and their radio handler, Frank Bell — and Swift’s case against Mueller — remain ongoing. (Read more from People Magazine)

3.

Riverdale, Wonder Woman and Fifth Harmony were among the big winners at this year’s Teen Choice Awards, which were held on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Riverdale won all seven of the television categories for which it was nominated–including Choice Drama TV Show, Choice Breakout TV Show and Choice TVShip for on-screen couple Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse. In the film categories, Wonder Woman claimed the surfboard awards for Choice Action Movie, Choice Action Movie Actor (Chris Pine) and Choice Action Movie Actress (Gal Gadot). Fifth Harmony also impressed, winning all three of their eligible races: Choice Music Group, Choice Song: Group for “Down” (featuring Gucci Mane) and Choice Summer Group. (See the full list of winners from Variety)

4.

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren are now parents of two. Taste of Country reports that the couple welcomed daughter Ada James Akins on Saturday, August 12 at 10:28 p.m. “It was truly the most amazing thing I have ever experienced. I can’t believe that we have two daughters!!” Rhett shared in a lengthy Instagram post. “My wife @laur_akins labored almost 36 hours. She is by far the strongest human being I have ever met and I have a newfound respect for moms around the world. We are so excited that Willa Gray has a baby sister! Thank you Lord and everyone for the prayers.” According to a post on Lauren’s account, Ada James weighed in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces. The Akins brought home adopted daughter Willa Gray in May.