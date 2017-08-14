Pop Star Debuts Collaboration With Florida Georgia Line

August 14, 2017 6:42 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Backstreet Boys, Bebe Rexha, Brian Kelly, Florida Georgia Line, Nelly, The Chainsmokers, Tyler Hubbard

The list of artists lining up to work with Florida Georgia Line continues to grow!

Nelly! The Chainsmokers! Backstreet Boys! Now, up & coming pop-star Bebe Rexha!

Rexha delivered her mini-album, All Your Fault: Part Two, and the country pair earned themselves a spot on the track list with “Meant to Be.”

“Meant To Be” pairs with the mega-country duo considering Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard’s killer vocals fit right in!

The guys of Florida Georgia Line definitely put this duet at the top of the list in their professional lives as one of their favorites ever according to Sounds Like Nashville.

