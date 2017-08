By Abby Hassler

Little Big Town appeared on the Grand Ole Opry’s new digital series, Radio Replay, today (August 14) for its first episode. In the video, the group covered Tim McGraw’s hit song “Humble and Kind.”

“Humble and Kind” was written by Lori McKenna and released by McGraw in early 2016.

Check out LBT’s cover below.