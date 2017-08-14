Just Announced- #941Next Concert With Lee Brice!

August 14, 2017 6:15 AM
Filed Under: 941next, Dylan Scott, My Girl, Steel Creek
(Photo by David Conger / davidconger.com)

New Country @ 94.1 proudly presents Nashville recording artist Lee Brice at Hard Rock Cafe Seattle for a #941Next show on Wednesday Sept. 27th…  and the first tickets to the show & BACKSTAGE passes to meet Lee can be yours this week with #FreeAt15After.

Text the keywords you hear 6:15a-6:15p this week to 54994 (or click HERE to enter the keyword online) to be in to win. Remember we’re giving a new text code every hour, at :15 after… so keep the dial locked to your home for the best NEW COUNTRY in the NW and let the texts fly away!

This #941Next Show is served up by Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Tickets are just $15, on sale Thursday (8/17/17) at 10am at KMPS.com!

Benefits Folds Of Honor  (provides scholarships for kids of fallen soldiers.  (https://www.foldsofhonor.org/)

titos logo horizontal cmyk Just Announced #941Next Concert With Lee Brice!

 

Message and data rates may apply.  Must be 21+ to enter. Click HERE for official rules. 
