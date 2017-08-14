FreeAt15After Is Your “Shot” At Hanging w/ Brett Young

If you think you’ve got what it takes to beat Brett Young on the basketball court, listen to New Country @ 94.1 this weekend so we can pit you vs. Brett in a one-on-one game of HORSE , before you watch him take the stage on Sept. 2nd along w/ Lady A and Kelsea Ballerini. Just listen for the text keywords that start at 7:15pm of Friday, and send them to 54994, for your “shot” to hoop it up w/ Brett at the Washington State Fair!

Message and data rates may apply. Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.