#FreeAt15After Is Your “Shot” At Hanging w/ Brett Young

August 14, 2017 6:15 AM
If you think you’ve got what it takes to beat Brett Young on the basketball court, listen to New Country @ 94.1 this weekend so we can pit you vs. Brett in a one-on-one game of HORSE , before you watch him take the stage on Sept. 2nd along w/ Lady A and Kelsea Ballerini. Just listen for the text keywords that start at 7:15pm of Friday, and send them to 54994, for your “shot” to hoop it up w/ Brett at the Washington State Fair!

Message and data rates may apply.  Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.

 

