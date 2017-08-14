Carrie Underwood Throws Adorable Superhero PJ Party [See The Pics!]

Carrie Underwood has proven she has superpowers as a mom when bedtime rolls around.

Underwood took to Instagram last week to share a few photos from her adorable superhero-themed pajama party with husband, Mike Fisher, and son, Isaiah.

Donning capes and masks from the Disney Junior show PJ Masks, the family got suited up to save the world all before tucking Isaiah in. U

nderwood said in the caption for the photos, “Just a typical Thursday night at the Fisher house…featuring Catboy, Gekko and Owlette! It’s time to be a hero! #PJMasks”

Just a typical Thursday night at the Fisher house…featuring Catboy, Gekko and Owlette! It's time to be a hero! #PJMasks A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 10, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

Underwood didn’t have to bust out any superpowers this weekend when she won at the Teen Choice Awards!

The teens have spoken and Carrie won the award for Choice Country Artist!