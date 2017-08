There’s no doubt that Thomas Rhett wrote this “Sixteen”. You can picture his life in almost every word…

“Now I’m 25 and I’m drinkin’ wine with my wife at home / Got a couple dogs and a couple songs on the radio,” Rhett says. “And we sit around and we laugh about how we used to be / When all we cared about was turning 16.”

“Sixteen” will not be a single on his new album Life Changes is due out on Sept. 8th, so it’s fun that Thomas Rhett is sharing this track with fans before it’s release.